Curetis Announces Change in Curetis USA Inc. Management

Christopher M. Bernard resigns as President & CEO of Curetis USA Inc. effective August 31, 2018

Chris D. Emery to succeed as President & CEO of Curetis USA Inc. effective September 1, 2018

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, San Diego, CA, USA, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, August 14, 2018, 01:00 am EDT -- Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that Christopher M. Bernard has informed the Company of his resignation as President and CEO of Curetis USA Inc. and as member of the Curetis N.V. Management Board, effective respectively August 31, 2018. The Company has accepted Mr. Bernard's resignation as President & CEO of Curetis USA Inc. and has acknowledged his resignation as member of the Curetis N.V. Management Board and has appointed Chris D. Emery as President & CEO of Curetis USA Inc. effective September 1, 2018.

Mr. Bernard had joined Curetis USA Inc. as its President & CEO on July 1, 2016, and has served on the Management Board of Curetis N.V. since his appointment by the Annual General Meeting in June 2018. Further members of the Curetis N.V. Management Board are Oliver Schacht, PhD (CEO), Dr. Achim Plum (CBO) and Johannes Bacher (COO).

"Chris Bernard has been a highly valued member of the senior management team. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Chris for building the U.S. subsidiary from the ground up, making excellent use of his broad and deep network in the U.S. diagnostics industry," commented William E. Rhodes, Chairman of the Curetis N.V. Supervisory Board. "We understand also his resignation from the Management Board of Curetis N.V. to pursue another opportunity, and we wish him luck in the future."

"On behalf of the entire Curetis management team, I would like to sincerely thank Chris Bernard for his drive and passion in building a 25-person strong U.S. commercial operation from scratch. Chris successfully launched the Unyvero System and LRT Cartridge for pneumonia patients in U.S. hospitals earlier this year," said Oliver Schacht, PhD, CEO of Curetis N.V.

The newly appointed President & CEO of Curetis USA Inc., Chris D. Emery, brings more than 20 years of relevant commercial experience in the diagnostics and pharmaceutical industries. His primary focus has been leading the commercial launch and execution for numerous next-generation molecular diagnostic tests in the precision medicine market. Most recently, he was the Chief Commercial Officer - North America for Menarini Silicon Biosystems, where he directed the U.S. sales and business development activities for the DEPArray NxT molecular device as well as the integration of the FDA-cleared CellSearch Circulating Tumor Cell test. Prior to this, he was the General Manager for Abbott's PersonalizeDx cancer diagnostics laboratory division, and he also held senior level management roles as Chief Operating Officer at CombiMatrix, VP Sales & Marketing at Response Genetics, and National Sales & Marketing Manager at US LABS, prior to its acquisition by LabCorp. He began his career in healthcare with Johnson & Johnson, promoting the antibiotic Levaquin (Levofloxacin) into hospital systems for a wide variety of bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired pneumonia. He obtained his MBA from Pepperdine University and his BA in Communications from University of California - San Diego.

"We are very pleased that in Chris Emery we have found a great successor for the strategically important role of President & CEO of Curetis USA Inc. With his extensive experience in the diagnostics market, Chris is very well positioned to seamlessly continue driving the commercial roll-out of Unyvero LRT in the U.S. where he finds a strong team in place and a very solid funnel of qualified accounts with some exciting near-term opportunities for commercial conversions," commented Oliver Schacht, CEO of Curetis.

"The Supervisory Board of Curetis extends a warm welcome to Chris Emery and is very pleased that he accepted the offer to join Curetis at this exciting time," added William E. Rhodes, Chairman of the Curetis N.V. Supervisory Board. "Chris Emery can be assured that he has the full support of the Supervisory Board in this strategically important role for Curetis."

With this change, the Board of Directors of Curetis USA Inc. will consist of Chris D. Emery as President & CEO, Oliver Schacht, PhD, as Chairman, and Dr. Achim Plum as board member going forward.

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of diagnosing severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, and thereby facilitates improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines the world's most comprehensive database on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) and www.ares-genetics.com (http://www.ares-genetics.com).

