

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production decreased less than initially estimated in June, preliminary figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped a seasonally-adjusted 1.8 percent month-over-month in June, faster than the 0.2 percent fall in the previous month. That was slower than the 2.1 percent decline in the flash data.



Inventories fell 1.9 percent over the month, revised from a 1.8 percent drop reported earlier.



Meanwhile, shipments grew 0.3 percent, in contrast to a 0.2 percent decrease estimated initially.



On a yearly basis, industrial production slid 0.9 percent in June, reversing a 4.2 percent rise in May.



Data also showed that capacity utilization rate dropped 2.2 percent monthly in June, following a 2.1 percent fall in the preceding month.



