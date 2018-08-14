

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK), which is in deal to sell its 76.8 percent stake in innogy SE to E.ON, reported Tuesday that first-half adjusted EBITDA for 'RWE stand-alone' was 1.1 billion euros, while last year's adjusted EBITDA was 1.4 billion euros.



Adjusted net income amounted to 683 million euros, compared to 883 million euros in the first six months of 2017.



The company noted that due to the transaction with E.ON, RWE has adjusted its financial reporting for the Group in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards. As a result of this change, the consolidated figures for the RWE Group are only of limited informational value.



The key figures for 'RWE stand-alone' encompass the Lignite & Nuclear, European Power and Supply & Trading divisions plus the innogy dividend.



Looking ahead, RWE continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 1.4 billion euros and 1.7 billion euros and adjusted net income of between 500 million euros and 800 million euros for the full year.



Further, RWE still plans to raise the ordinary dividend for fiscal 2018 by 40% to 0.70 euro.



Rolf Martin Schmitz, CEO of RWE AG, said, 'We achieved our operating goals in the first half of 2018 and are therefore right on track for the full year. The transaction with E.ON is making good progress. ..The 'new' RWE stands for an energy transition with security of supply.'



