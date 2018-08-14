Nilfisk Holding A/S: Nilfisk Q2 Interim Report 2018: A strong quarter marked by organic growth of 5.8%, unbroken gross margin improvement and a robust operating performance of 12.5%

August 14, 2018Announcement No. 15

Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, is announcing its results for Q2 2018.

Highlights for Q2 2018

In Q2 2018, Nilfisk delivered a strong financial performance with organic growth of 5.8% for the total business and a robust operating performance of 12.5%, measured on EBITDA before special items excluding impact from phantom shares



Total revenue amounted to 284.5 mEUR driven by a positive development in four out of five operating segments



Strong growth rates in EMEA with organic growth of 4.8% and in Specialty Professional and Specialty Consumer with double-digit growth of 18.7% and 14.3% respectively. After a challenging Q1, Americas saw a flat development in organic growth



In Q2, the gross margin was 42.8%, up 0.4 percentage point from the previous quarter. This represents an unbroken improvement over the previous quarters, driven by the professional business across all regions, along with a continued positive impact from the cost saving program



EBITDA before special items totaled 34.9 mEUR, up 4.4 mEUR from the previous quarter, leading to an EBITDA margin before special items of 12.3% including impact from phantom shares



For the first six months of 2018 total revenue was 542.0 mEUR, leading to a satisfactory organic growth of 3.6% for H1 2018 and an EBITDA margin before special items of 12.1%. Excluding impact from phantom shares, the operating performance for H1 2018 was 11.5%



The 2018 outlook is unchanged. Organic growth is expected in the range of 3.0%-4.0% and EBITDA margin before special items is expected in the range of 11.5%-12.0%

CEO comment



Commenting on the results, Hans Henrik Lund, CEO of Nilfisk, says:

"In Q2 we have made solid progress on our strategic objectives to both simplify and grow the company. We demonstrated a strong financial performance with organic growth of 5.8% stemming from positive developments in four out of our five operating segments. Our gross margin is up for the past consecutive quarters, positively impacting our operating performance which is at a strong 12.5 % for the quarter. This leaves us confident in the underlying performance of the business and our full year guidance."

Conference call

Nilfisk will host a conference call today at 10:00 CET. Please visit investor.nilfisk.com to access the call. Presentation materials will be available on the website prior to the conference call.

To dial in

Denmark: +45 3515 8121

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411

US: +1 929-477-0448

Conference ID: 9279809

Link to webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b2ydfido

Contact

Investor Relations

Henrik Mølgaard

Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 2046 4948

Media Relations

Louise Refsgaard Klinge

Global Media Relations

T: +45 2067 0833

Attachments