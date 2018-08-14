

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Swiss Life Group (SZLMY.PK, SLHN.VX) reported that its net profit for the first half of 2018 rose by 7% to 561 million Swiss francs, from last year. Adjusted profit from operations grew by 3% to 808 million francs in the first half of 2018.



Fee income rose by 10% in local currency to 798 million francs. The fee result increased by 6% to 248 million francs.



Swiss Life generated direct investment income of 2.24 billion francs compared to 2.19 billion francs in the prior year.



The company said that Matthias Aellig, 47 years old and Group Chief Risk Officer since 2010, will take over as Chief Financial Officer as of 1 March 2019 when he will also become a member of the Corporate Executive Board. He will succeed Thomas Buess (61), who after ten exceptionally successful years at Swiss Life has decided to take on duties and roles in the next phase of his life that do not entail an executive function, yet enable him to apply his experience in a variety of ways.



