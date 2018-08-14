

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended June, data from Statistics Estonia showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate fell to 5.1 percent in the second quarter from 6.8 percent in the first quarter.



In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 7.0 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 35,800 in the June quarter from 47,400 in the March quarter. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 49,000.



The employment rate came in at 68.2 percent versus 66.6 percent in the preceding quarter.



