

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK) reported that its first-half net income increased to 142.3 million euros from 141.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share rose slightly to 1.10 euros from 1.09 euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 317.1 million euros compared to 322.9 million euros.



First-half Group sales rose significantly by 9.0%. Taking into account portfolio and exchange rate effects, sales grew by 4.0% to 1.57 billion euros from 1.51 billion euros.



Symrise refined its sales guidance for the current fiscal year: For 2018, the Group expects to significantly exceed market growth, which is expected to range between 3% to 4%. Symrise now expects sales growth of more than 7%, and thus above the medium-term target corridor of 5% to 7%.



The company stated that its medium-term targets through to the end of the fiscal year 2020 remain in effect, including a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the 5-7 % range and an EBITDA margin between 19%-22%.



