

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen AG (DWHHF.PK) reported that its FFO I or Funds from Operations, operating result after current interest and taxes for the first half-year 2018 increased by 13% to 248.5 million euros from 220.8 million euros last year. FFO I per share was up by 11% to 0.70 euros.



Consolidated group profit was 652.7 million euros compared to 672.0 million euros last year. In particular, the valuation increase of the portfolio, higher earnings from Residential Property Management and the improved financial result had a positive effect on the total comprehensive income.



Contracted rental income rose to 387.3 million euros in the first half of 2018 from previous year's 366.5 million euros.



For the 2018 financial year, Deutsche Wohnen confirms its forecast for FFO I of around 470 million euros.



