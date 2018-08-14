Navamedic ASA: Navamedic signs Sippi agreement with Sweden's second largest county





Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA), the Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company, announced today that it has entered a contract with Västra Götalands Regionen (VGR) on its proprietary digital urinmeter Sippi. VGR is Sweden's second largest county with the flagship hospital Sahlgrenska University Hospital.

"We are very happy to announce our collaboration with Sahlgrenska University Hospital and the VGR region, an important milestone in our work to continue to build a market for Sippi across the Nordics. The agreement comes after a number of tests in VGR hospitals, including in neuro and pediatric intensive care units, which show that Sippi covers the entire chain of needs within intensive care settings," said Magnus Emmoth, Chief Executive Officer of Navamedic Medtech.

Sippi is Navamedic's unique, digital urine meter which measures biofilm build-up via non-contact capacitive sensors, delivering high constant output, data storage and automating emptying. After testing Sippi in three clinics within the VGR, the county awarded Navamedic a contract for delivery of Sippi products to the three intensive care unit clinics, as well as the ability to market the products across all hospitals within the region.

"We believe this agreement is a testament to our market potential going forward, seeing the opportunities that open up once hospitals experience the efficiencies and new standard for measuring patient urine output that Sippi represents. We're thrilled to be working with the VGR in Sweden and are pushing ahead with our work to bring Sippi into new hospitals across the Nordics," says Tom Rönnlund, Chief Executive Officer of Navamedic.

The Västra Götaland Region is the regional authority of West Sweden (Västra Götaland), an area with 1.6 million residents and 17% of the population of Sweden. The region operates 17 hospitals, 121 healthcare centres and 170 public dental care centres, including Sahlsgrenska University Hospital (SU) which serves the Göteborg region and its 700,000 residents. Navamedic and SU have agreed to not disclose the size of the initial Sippi order.

About Navamedic ASA

Navamedic ASA is a Norwegian medtech and pharmaceutical products company, delivering products to patients, hospitals and pharmacies in the Nordic and Benelux markets. The Group has recently established a Medtech business unit which is currently introducing the next generation digital urine meter for use in intensive care, Sippi . Navamedic's Pharma and Healthcare business is a distributor of products supplied by a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers. Navamedic is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).www.navamedic.com (http://www.navamedic.com/)

