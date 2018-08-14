

14 August 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) ('Falcon') announces that its Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting will be held at the Conrad Hotel, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, Ireland on 18 October 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Dublin time).



A complete notice and related documents will be sent to the shareholders of record as at 7 September 2018 and will also be filed on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ('SEDAR') at www.sedar.com and Falcon's website at www.falconoilandgas.com.



The Notice of the Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting and record date has been filed on SEDAR.



For further information, please contact:



CONTACT DETAILS:



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702



Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042



Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162



Davy (NOMAD & Joint Broker)



John Frain / Barry Murphy +353 1 679 6363



RBC (Joint Broker)



Matthew Coakes / Martin Copeland +44 20 7653 4000



About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.



