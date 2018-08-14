

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's GDP data for the second quarter and final consumer prices. The economy is forecast to grow 0.4 percent on quarter, following a 0.3 percent rise in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the yen, it retreated against the pound. Against the franc, it rose back.



The euro was worth 126.45 against the yen, 1.1341 against the franc, 0.8932 against the pound and 1.1408 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



