

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - HHLA Group (HHULF.PK, HHULY.PK) reported that its first-half profit after tax and minority interests decreased to 52.4 million euros from 52.6 million euros, previous year. EBIT was 99.9 million euros, up 1.1% from previous year. For the Port Logistics subgroup, operating result (EBIT) rose slightly by 0.8% to 91.4 million euros.



First-half Group revenue was 633 million euros, up 1.6% from previous year. Revenue in the Port Logistics subgroup was up by 1.6% to 617.1 million euros.



HHLA confirmed its targets for the current financial year of keeping revenue in the region of the high level of the previous year and achieving considerably higher EBIT in the Port Logistics subgroup and at Group level.



