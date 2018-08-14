

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Tuesday as the Turkish lira stabilized and a slew of Chinese data on industrial output, retail sales and fixed asset investment came in slightly below expectations.



The lira pulled back from a record low against the dollar after the country's central bank announced measures to boost liquidity and help its banks.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed after Chinese data on factory output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all came in weaker than expected in July, adding to signs of an economic slowdown.



Retail sales in China jumped an annual 8.8 percent on year in July, a tad below expectations for a 9.1 percent gain and down from 9.0 percent in June.



Industrial production advanced an annual 6.0 percent - unchanged from a month earlier but again beneath forecasts for 6.3 percent. Fixed asset investment grew 5.5 percent from a year earlier - missing expectations for 6.0 percent growth.



Elsewhere, Japan's industrial production decreased less than initially estimated in June. Quarterly national accounts from Germany and unemployment figures from the U.K. are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



Gold held steady and the U.S. dollar pared gains after posting a 13-month high in the previous session while oil edged up after reports that Saudi Arabia had reduced crude oil production in July.



U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as the Turkish lira continued to slide defying efforts by policymakers to help the country's banks and boost liquidity in the foreign exchange market.



The Dow dropped half a percent, the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent.



European markets also ended Monday's session in the red on worries that the financial crisis in Turkey could affect the international banking system and the broader economy.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.3 percent. The German DAX shed half a percent, France's CAC 40 index finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX