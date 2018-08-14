

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's economic growth exceeded expectations in the second quarter, data published by Destatis revealed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent sequentially, following the revised 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter. The growth rate was seen at 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced at a faster pace of 2.3 percent after expanding 1.4 percent a quarter ago. Meanwhile, the calendar-adjusted GDP growth slowed slightly to 2 percent from 2.1 percent.



Positive contributions to sequential GDP growth came from domestic demand. Final consumption expenditure of both households and general government increased. Capital formation was up, too.



According to provisional calculations, the price-adjusted development of foreign trade was characterized by increasing exports and an even stronger rise in imports, Destatis said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX