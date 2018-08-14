

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro advanced against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The euro edged up to 1.1355 against the franc and 1.1425 against the greenback, from its early lows of 1.1318 and 1.1395, respectively.



The 19-nation currency hit 4-day highs of 126.82 against the yen and 1.5703 against the aussie, reversing from its previous lows of 126.05 and 1.5669, respectively.



If the euro rises further, it may find resistance around 1.15 against the franc, 1.15 against the greenback, 128.00 against the yen and 1.58 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX