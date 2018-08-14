Bactevo Ltd. announced today that Professor Pietro Lio of the Computer Laboratory in Cambridge University has joined its Scientific Advisory Board. Pietro brings a wealth of skills from the disciplines of bioinformatics and machine learning. During his distinguished career, Pietro has pioneered the development and testing of novel methodologies for modelling biomolecular processes for complex diseases and co-morbidities.

Bactevo also announces an immediate change of company name to Nanna Therapeutics. The name change has been instigated to reflect evolution of the company's business strategy around a 21st century approach to the generation of new medicines. By leveraging tools such as advanced machine learning to unlock the full power of its proprietary TIME platform, which couples unique 'tagless' encoded small-molecule library generation with ultra-high throughput microfluidics-based screening capabilities, the company believes the process of drug discovery and development can be transformed.

David Williams, CEO of Nanna Therapeutics said: "Pietro is a great addition to our team as we progress on the journey to create breakthrough medicines. His extensive experience in machine learning applied to the medical sector, especially neuroinformatics, will be an excellent and timely addition to the superb group of top-class scientists on our Advisory Board as we ramp up the levels of drug discovery data generated from our TIME platform. Enlarging this part our team is also accompanied by our company name change to Nanna Therapeutics, a move we felt was essential to acknowledge the business, now concentrating on making new therapies for unmet medical need."

About Nanna Therapeutics

Nanna Therapeutics has built a unique, game-changing Totally Integrated Medicines Engine (TIME) to create novel therapeutics. Enabled by advanced machine learning, TIME utilises its paradigm shift in the speed, efficiency and quality of drug discovery, as well as dramatically enhanced safety profiling, to improve clinical success. In addition to working with partners to develop novel first-in-class medicines in multiple disease areas, Nanna Therapeutics is developing breakthrough medicines for the treatment of age-related diseases, focusing first on those affecting mitochondrial function, such as MELAS, as well as diseases of the central nervous system including Parkinson's disease and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Further information can be found at www.nannatherapeutics.com.

