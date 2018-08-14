Lumeon wins Gold Stevie Award in the International Business Awards and is named a Top 10 Patient Engagement Solution Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine

Lumeon, the leader in Care Pathway Management (CPM), today announced that its Care Pathway Management (CPM) platform has earned two prestigious industry recognitions. In the 15th Annual International Business Awards, Lumeon took home a Gold Stevie Award for Best New Product in the Healthcare Technology Solution category, and in Healthcare Tech Outlook's Patient Engagement special edition, it was listed as a Top 10 Solution Provider for 2018.

Both the International Business Awards and Healthcare Tech Outlook recognized the CPM platform for its ability to combine a digital plan of care with intelligent orchestration, automation and patient engagement technologies, which empowers care managers to oversee and optimally manage patient tasks. By enabling providers to operationalize a longitudinal plan of care for every patient, Lumeon's CPM platform dynamically adjusts the care plan based on a patient's preferences, risks and severity, optimally coordinating the most appropriate care resources to deliver better outcomes more cost efficiently, along with exceptional patient experience.

"We are proud to be honored with continued industry accolades, particularly at a time when emphasizing the patient experience is so critical in the shift to value-based care," said Lumeon CEO Robbie Hughes. "We are thrilled that our CPM platform has been recognized for the value it brings to providers, helping them amplify their care teams through virtualized and automated patient engagement."

"This year's Stevie Award winners in the International Business Awards are the most distinguished group of winners we've had yet," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We raised the minimum average score from the judges required to qualify as a Stevie winner, so 2018 winners should be especially proud of their achievements."

Alex D'Souza, Managing Editor of Healthcare Tech Outlook said, "We take pride in honoring Lumeon for enabling healthcare organizations to automate systems and processes, bringing together the full potential of their organization to deliver high performance, team-centered healthcare in the Patient Engagement arena."

Lumeon will be accepting its Gold Stevie Award at the 2018 International Business Awards Gala at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel in London, England on October 20th

For more information on Lumeon's CPM solution, visit here: https://www.lumeon.com/platform/

About Lumeon

Lumeon enables healthcare organizations to orchestrate and automate systems and processes, bringing situational awareness to care operations to deliver high performance, team-centered healthcare. The industry-leading Lumeon Care Pathway Management (CPM) platform and suite of solutions empower health organizations to take control of their end-to-end care delivery model and maximize the use of resources. By iteratively designing and deploying efficient pathways, organizations reduce cost and minimize variation, while flexibly adapting to emerging needs.

With headquarters in the USA and Europe, Lumeon serves some of the largest health enterprises across the globe, managing over six million patients on its platform. Find out more at www.lumeon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005158/en/

Contacts:

March Communications

Hanah Johnson, 617-960-8892

lumeon@marchcomms.com