NexJ Systems Helps Global Financial Services Firm Improve Productivity With 25 Percent Increase in Data Capture

TORONTO, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations benefits from improved technology management leading to increased sales and productivity

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), a provider of intelligent customer management solutions to the financial services industry, announced today that a report from technology research firm Nucleus Research showed how deploying its software enabled one of the world's largest banking and financial services organizations to increase data capture by 25 percent. It also helped the firm reduce technology costs, increase sales, boost manager productivity and customer satisfaction.

According to the Nucleus report, the firm deployed NexJ Systems' CRM to replace its aging Oracle Siebel applications, enabling it to improve technology management with a platform that could support new communication channels and embedded analytics and insights. The move allowed it to provide salespeople and managers with capabilities for data-driven decision making, reduce the burden of manual data entry, and support more intelligent interactions with clients with next-best action recommendations gleaned from both internal and external data.

The bank needed an application that could enable it to better differentiate itself with actionable analytics, giving salespeople insights on the next best action needed based on transactional and portfolio data as well as positive or negative news in a specific sector. It chose NexJ Systems over other vendors based on the company's functional capabilities in specific areas including analytics, administration, mobile, desktop integration, client management, and sales and service delivery, as well as user interface.

Rebecca Wettemann, VP, Research, Nucleus Research, says, "NexJ Systems is recognized as Expert in the CRM Technology Value Matrix for its financial services focus. Our research shows that its customers can take advantage of a more modern CRM from a usability and functionality perspective while reducing ongoing CRM solution support costs."

NexJ Systems was chosen for a number of reasons, the most important being the flexibility of its platform that allowed the firm to integrate more easily with its other peripheral systems using Web services. Trust shown by other financial firms also made a difference, NexJ has deep domain expertise and experience in deploying large-scale global implementations. NexJ was further able to demonstrate support for regional compliance and cross-border data jurisdiction.

"NexJ is a vendor of choice for some of the world's largest and most recognized financial services firms because our technology allows them to be more strategic with their CRM initiatives, gives them better access to information, and better customer insights that help increase share of wallet," says Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing at NexJ Systems Inc.

Deployment of NexJ Systems' platform enabled the firm to increase data capture by approximately 25 percent through email integration, mobile access, and greater accessibility, offering it an annual ROI of 42% over a payback period of 2.8 years. There were also significant benefits in the following areas:

Improved technology management.

Lower license maintenance and IT support costs.

Reduced administrative overhead.

Increased sales and manager productivity.

Reduced cost of sales and lower client-facing expenses.

Click here to read the complete Nucleus Research report on how deploying NexJ Systems' CRM enabled this financial services firm to meet its evolving needs and better differentiate itself with actionable analytics.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems is a provider of Intelligent Customer Management software for the financial services industry. The Intelligent Customer Management suite is comprised of NexJ's award winning-products that use artificial intelligence to optimize customer management and increase advisor productivity, and cognitive applications that use machine learning to recommend the right actions to work smarter and faster.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe.

