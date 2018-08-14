C-Rad AB: C-RAD has appointed Cecilia Danckwardt-Lillieström as new CFO

Cecilia has an extensive experience and has held several leading positions within finance. She is currently a Senior Manager & Head of the Uppsala office for the financial audit and consulting firm KPMG, a position she has held for 3 years. Prior to that, she held the position as CFO for Fastum UBC Förvaltning AB. She has also worked for RaySearch Laboratories AB as CFO, as Director of Finance for MySQL AB, for Biotage AB (publ) as Group controller and for PwC as Senior Manager. Cecilia holds a master's degree in business and Economics from the Uppsala University.

Therése decided to step down from the position as CFO for personal reasons.

"Cecilia's very broad financial experience will be a great asset for C-RAD supporting the growing organization. I am very much looking forward to work with Cecilia as our CFO and I am confident that she will be a strong addition to the management team of C-RAD." says Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB

"I am really looking forward to join the management team of C-RAD. I will certainly do my best to contribute in the continuing development of the finance strategy as well as the future growth of C-RAD", says Cecilia Danckwardt-Lillieström.

"I want to take the opportunity to thank Therése for the excellent work and the support during the past two years. As a member of the management team she has made an important contribution to build up the organization and finance department in a period a significant growth. I very much welcome her decision to stay in the organization after her change." says Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB.

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

