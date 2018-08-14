

KAHL AM MAIN (dpa-AFX) - The SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SGTSF.PK, SGTSY.PK) reported a first-half loss of 2.4 million euros compared to profit of 1.7 million euros, last year. Basic Loss per share was 0.27 euros compared to profit of 0.21 euros. The Group reported a slight negative earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at 1.2 million euros compared to EBIT of 2.5 million euros, prior year.



Half-year sales were 46.4 million euros, compared to 48.3 million euros, previous year. The orders intake in the first half of 2018 improved to 65.0 million euros from 26.1 million euros.



Looking forward, the company said its operating result before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the business year 2018 is projected to be positive in a mid-single-digit million euro range.



