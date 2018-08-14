

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in July, latest figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Inflation moderated to a 3-month low of 2.0 percent in July from 2.1 percent in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 30.



Data showed that annual growth in goods prices slowed to 2.4 percent from 2.8 percent. Prices of energy products grew 6.6 percent and food prices went up by 2.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in July, confirming the preliminary data.



The harmonized index of consumer prices for Germany, which is calculated for European purposes, climbed at a steady pace of 2.1 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP rose 0.4 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX