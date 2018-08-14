Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft /

Release of Financial Reports

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report



2018-08-14 / 08:51

Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a

service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is

immediately available under the follwing internet address:



Report: Interim report Q1

German:

http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/de/q1_201

8.pdf English:

http://www.doco.com/Portals/8/berichte/jahres-und-quartalsberichte/en/q1_201

8.pdf



2018-08-14 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Stephansplatz 12

1010 Wien

Austria

Internet: www.doco.com



End of News DGAP News Service



713957 2018-08-14



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresAugust 14, 2018 02:52 ET (06:52 GMT)