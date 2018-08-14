

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its key counterparts in pre-European trading on Tuesday.



The pound advanced to 1.2709 against the franc and 1.2800 against the dollar, from its previous lows of 1.2656 and 1.2753, respectively.



The U.K. currency hit a 4-day high of 142.14 against the yen, reversing from a low of 141.08 seen at 8:00 pm ET.



The pound bounced off to 0.8925 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8944.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 145.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro and 1.30 against both the franc and the dollar.



