

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.15 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to publish producer and import prices for July. Swiss producer and import prices had advanced 3.5 percent on year in June.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc rose against the greenback and the yen, it fell against the pound and the euro.



The franc was worth 111.86 against the yen, 1.1340 against the euro, 1.2713 against the pound and 0.9931 against the greenback as of 3:10 am ET.



