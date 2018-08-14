Don't hit send this tool helps you avoid sending angry emails that you will probably regret

Connector, an Open Innovation Studio, created Angry Inbox, a simple service which aims to stop people from sending impulsive angry emails they might regret later.

Connector's goal is to improve the way people deal with their negative emotions which leads to better conversations and relationships.

According to The British Association of Anger Management, 65% of office workers have experienced office rage and 45% of staff regularly lose their temper at work.

Two-thirds of people (66%) experience stress and anxiety before having a difficult conversation and many would rather avoid the situation altogether. This causes coworkers to disengage as it gets harder to express themselves, leading to stress, overthinking and underperformance in work.

Angry Inbox was created to help people deal with the urge to send resentful emails, assisting them to develop self-management skills and deal with these troubles at work.

Angry Box is straightforward to use. Just visit the website www.angryinbox.me to obtain the email address to send your angry emails to.

Our service provides instant responses with tips on how to deal with the situation and send you a follow-up email after 3 hours that will help you decide whether to hit send, delete it or perhaps, rewrite the email.

The three-hour timeframe is based on the study by Verduyn (2014) which observed that emotions such as shame, fear, humiliation, irritation, anger and stress don't last more than three hours.

No download is needed and all messages are protected and deleted after 12 hours.

Commenting on the innovative service, Ivan Adriel, Connector's Innovation and Strategy Director said: "We created Angry Inbox as a way to help promote a healthier and more productive culture at user organisations. It is all about helping people pause and consider alternative ways to act, choosing wiser responses."

