ShipStation Adds Hermes to Discounted Carrier Services for UK-Based Merchants

UK-based ShipStation customers can now access discounted Hermes rates without prerequisites or requirements

ShipStation's competitive rates start at only £2.25 per parcel

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipStation, the leading web-based e-commerce delivery solution, announced today that it has launched its integrated relationship with Hermes, one of United Kingdom's premier carrier services. UK-based ShipStation customers are now able to access discounted Hermes rates-through the ShipStation Carrier Services program-that might otherwise be out of reach due to minimum volume requirements.

ShipStation Carrier Services is a mechanism through which ShipStation customers are able to gain free access to carrier labels through a single online postage account within ShipStation.

"We are thrilled to be able to provide UK merchants with immediate access to great Hermes rates within ShipStation," said Robert Gilbreath, CMO and VP of Partnerships at ShipStation. "Merchants will benefit from the ability to start printing labels without contracts, minimum commitments, and without delay."

Through this integrated relationship, new businesses and online entrepreneurs will be on a level playing field with their established, larger counterparts with access to the same great tools and discounted rates. Established merchants will be able to expand their delivery and fulfilment choices to fit their strategy and business needs.

ShipStation users can take advantage of attractive, pre-negotiated rates and create labels for ParcelShop Drop Off. Pricing starts at £2.25 (excl. VAT, delivery to mainland UK) for small packages. Medium-sized parcels between 2 and 5 kg start as low as £4.59. Drop off is easy. With over 4,500 locations, open 7 days a week, 92% of UK merchants live within 2 miles of a ParcelShop.

In addition to the ShipStation Carrier Services program, ShipStation will continue to support customers with the seamless connection of existing Royal Mail, DHL, FedEx, and UPS accounts into the ShipStation platform.

About ShipStation

ShipStation is the world's leading web-based shipping solution that helps ecommerce retailers import, organize, process, and ship their orders quickly and easily from any web browser. ShipStation features the most integrations of any ecommerce web-based solution with over 150 shopping carts, marketplaces, package carriers, and fulfillment services. ShipStation's many integration partners include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, WooCommerce, Magento, Squarespace, BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Prestashop, and Walmart; along with carriers such as Hermes, Royal Mail, FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS, Canada Post, Australia Post, and Fulfillment by Amazon. ShipStation has sophisticated automation features such as automated order importing, custom best practice rules, product profiles, and fulfillment solutions that enable its users, wherever they sell and however they deliver, to be exceptionally efficient at delivering orders. ShipStation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). For more information, visit www.shipstation.com.

About Hermes

Hermes is the consumer carrier of choice in the UK, providing flexible and affordable delivery options to home, work, and ParcelShop. Hermes, which has seen double-digit growth every year for the past six years, is one of the UK's leading courier services, handling more than 304 million parcels in 2017. Eighty percent of the UK's top 100 retailers trust Hermes with their parcel deliveries. For more information, visit https://www.myhermes.co.uk/.

