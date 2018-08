BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data for August, euro area industrial production for June and GDP report for the second quarter are due.



Ahead of the data, the euro retreated from its early highs against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 126.54 against the yen, 1.1315 against the franc, 1.1394 against the greenback and 0.8917 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX