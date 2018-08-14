PoE Chipsets Market Size Worth $1.22 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 12.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets market size is likely to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, progressing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Increasing applications of Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets in the residential sector, for instance, in IP telephones, webcams & closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs), and complete wireless local area network (WLAN) coverage are poised to stoke the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key benefit of Power over Ethernet is that it is able to transmit both network connectivity as well as power supply over a single cable and overcomes the need for installing separate wires. Similarly, VoIP phones allow transmission of mobile signal over a data network. Rising awareness regarding these merits is projected to support the growth of the market.

Growing IT developments in the education and healthcare sectors are leading to an increase in deployment of the PoE chipset technology in the commercial sector. Enhanced applications of technology such as smart meters use the Ethernet technology for benefits such as energy efficiency, improved comfort, convenience, and security. Increasing number of installations of smart meters is anticipated to drive the Power over Ethernet market over the forecast period. Surging demand for better network access and minimum disruption and cost is leading to an increase in installations of PoE chipsets in various businesses.

North America accounted for the largest share in the market in 2017. The Asia Pacific regional market is estimated to witness tread along a healthy growth track over the forecast period, on account of growing demand for high-speed internet facilities and automation across different industries. Additionally, Japan, China, India, Singapore, and Hong Kong are expected to be the key contributors to the growth for the upcoming 802.3bt standard in the region.

Browse full research report with TOC on"Power over Ethernet (PoE) Chipsets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Powered Devices, Power Sourcing Equipment), By Standard, By Application, By End Use, By Device Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Demand for Power over Ethernet chipsets is expected to increase owing to growing penetration of internet in developing nations.

The Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) segment is estimated to post a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period

The U.S., China , and Japan are anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period, owing to favorable regulations

, and are anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period, owing to favorable regulations The key players in the PoE chipsets market include Akros Silicon, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Flexcomm Technology Limited; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Microsemi Corporation; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Linear Technology Corporation; ON Semiconductor; Silicon Laboratories; and STMicroelectronics.

Grand View Research has segmented the PoE chipset market report on the basis of type, standard, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) PoE Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) Chipset PoE Powered Devices (PD) Chipset

Standard Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) 802.3af standard 802.3at standard 802.3bt standard

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Connectivity Infotainment LED Lighting Security Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Commercial Office Buildings and Small Offices Retail Healthcare Hospitality Industrial Residential

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Network Cameras VoIP Phone Ethernet Switch & Injector Wireless Radio Access Point Proximity Sensor Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil MEA



