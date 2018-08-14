

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares bounced back on Tuesday as concerns over Turkey's economic woes eased somewhat and second-quarter GDP growth data topped forecasts.



The benchmark DAX was up 41 points or 0.33 percent at 12,399 in opening deals after losing half a percent the previous day.



Lender Commerzbank rose 0.6 percent and Deutsche Bank gained half a percent after recent heavy losses on concern over Turkey.



Utility RWE rallied 2.2 percent after its first-half core profit came in line with expectations.



Engineering services giant Bilfinger dropped 1 percent despite the firm reporting a rise in Q2 net profit and reaffirming its outlook for 2018.



In economic releases, German consumer price inflation moderated to a 3-month low of 2.0 percent in July from 2.1 percent in June, a government report showed. That was in line with the flash data published on July 30.



Another report showed that Germany's GDP climbed 0.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, up from 0.4 percent growth estimated by analysts and the revised 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX