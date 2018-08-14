

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday as the Turkish lira stabilized and second-quarter GDP data from Germany topped forecasts.



Also, the German ZEW economic sentiment index improved in August and Eurozone GDP figures for the second quarter came in slightly better than expected, helping support underlying sentiment.



The lira recovered some of its losses after the country's central bank announced measures to boost liquidity and help its banks.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points or 0.32 percent at 5,429 in opening deals after finishing marginally lower in the previous session.



Banks were trading mixed after recent heavy losses on concerns over Turkey. BNP Paribas rose 0.4 percent, while Credit Agricole shed 0.6 percent and Societe Generale eased 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX