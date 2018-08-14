

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's unemployment rate dropped marginally in the second quarter, data published by the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate in metropolitan France dropped to 8.7 percent from 8.9 percent in the first quarter.



The number of unemployed fell by 48,000 to 2.5 million in the second quarter.



The jobless rate among youth aged below 24 slid to 20.1 percent from 20.8 percent in the first quarter.



The average overall ILO jobless rate in metropolitan France and the overseas departments came in at 9.1 percent versus 9.2 percent in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX