Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 14
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 13-August-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|186.56p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|187.88p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 13-August-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|72.89p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.42p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP22.19m
|Borrowing Level:
|16%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---