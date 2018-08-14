Panopto and InPlayer Team Up to Simplify the Monetization of E-Learning Videos

SEATTLE and LONDON, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Panopto, the leading enterprise video platform, and InPlayer, the leading content paywall platform, today announced an integration that provides online education and e-learning providers with an end-to-end platform for creating, managing, and monetizing video content.

In recent years, the growth of pay-per-view and video subscriptions has expanded from the consumer market into online education and professional training. Driven by increasing job specialization and the rise of nontraditional college students, the global e-learning market is projected to grow from $186 billion in 2017 to more than $325 billion by 2025.[1]

Now, through an elegant integration between Panopto's video platform and InPlayer's paywall platform, videos hosted on Panopto can be monetized behind a secure paywall in less than 60 seconds. The integration can be set up in a matter of minutes, provides flexible options for pay-per-view and subscription pricing models, and supports payment worldwide through VISA, MasterCard, American Express, and PayPal.

"Online academic enrollment has increased for 14 consecutive years, and more than three-fourths of US businesses now offer online training to their employees," said George Meek, CEO of InPlayer. "In response to this growing demand, we've worked closely with Panopto to build a complete, scalable solution for any university or training provider interested in offering premium courses online."

The integration supports both live and on-demand video content, which can be created using Panopto's video capture software, ingested from third-party encoders, or uploaded as individual media files to Panopto servers. Publishers can then edit the videos from any web browser, embed interactive quizzes, analyze viewer engagement, and monitor paywall transactions.

"In the next ten years, growing demand for video-based learning will drive the proliferation of online training platforms like Lynda.com," said Eric Burns, co-founder and CEO of Panopto. "Through our integration with InPlayer, we're taking the next logical step toward this future, providing an integrated solution for creating, managing, and monetizing video content."

About Panopto

Panopto helps businesses and universities create searchable video libraries of their institutional knowledge. Since 2007, the company has been a pioneer in video capture software, video content management systems, and inside-video search technology. Today, Panopto's video platform is the largest repository of expert learning videos in the world. Headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Pittsburgh, London, Hong Kong, and Sydney, Panopto has received industry recognition for its innovation, rapid growth, and company culture. For more information, visit www.panopto.com.

About InPlayer

InPlayer, the world's leading pay-per-view and subscription solution, helps set up growing recurring revenue for any company that is looking to enable online sales and access management for their video, audio, files and html content. With millions of dollars in transactions managed, InPlayer has helped make thousands of live events profitable for the OTT industry, rights owners, agencies, artists and corporations around the world. Being a paywall company - purchase completion is of highest priority, which is why InPlayer never leaves any client without end-user support. For more information, visit inplayer.com.

[1] Research and Markets - Global E-Learning Market Analysis and Trends