Southern Phone's Commercial Site, Developed By EPAM, Wins 2018 Sitecore Experience Award For Best Commerce Experience

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, in partnership with its client, Southern Phone, won a 2018 Sitecore Experience Award for Australia and New Zealand in the category of 'Best Commerce Experience'. The category recognizes organizations that deliver a seamless, integrated commerce experience that makes the online browsing, product selection, purchasing and post-purchasing process seamless, helpful and relevant.

Southern Phone recently added eCommerce capabilities, expanding its digital presence to meet increased customer demand and support the Company's growth. EPAM developed an implementation plan to meet the goals outlined by Southern Phone, ultimately building accelerators and custom catalogue product templates that allowed for faster collateral creation and increased time-to-market. Overall, the solution improved the customer experience by decreasing page load times by 80% and improved customer acquisition through hyper-targeted personalization, increasing conversion rates by over 35%.

"We are honored to have worked closely with Southern Phone to deliver this next step in the Company's digital growth strategy and congratulate them on being recognized by Sitecore for their customer-centric vision," said Darren Starsmore, Head of APAC Region, EPAM. "This is an excellent example of our ability to bring value to our customer, which in this case utilized our over 10 years of Sitecore expertise and 11 Sitecore MVPs to deliver an effective digital experience that allowed Southern Phone to increase engagement with thousands of customers in multiple countries, quickly and efficiently."

The Sitecore Experience Awards are an annual, international competition that honors its customers and their partners for excellence in deploying a Sitecore solution to deliver an outstanding customer experience. This year, the Sitecore Experience Awards received nearly 200 global entries in seven categories.

"We've worked diligently on our customer experience strategy to enhance the way we connect with and listen to our customers," said Rick Van Emmerik, Customer Experience Manager, Southern Phone. "We are pleased to win the Sitecore Award for Best Commerce Experience with our digital partner EPAM. The collaboration helped us produce a world-class, customer-centric site that is yielding strong business results and we are excited to continue to evolve the site to increase our customer's experience."

To experience the new Southern Phone site, visit https://southernphone.com.au/. To learn about EPAM's expertise as a Sitecore Platinum Partner, visit https://www.epam.com/sitecore.

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12 in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies and as a top UK Digital Design & Build Agency. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722474/EPAM_Logo.jpg