MarketsandMarkets Announces Addition of New CXOs and Leaders to its Growing Global Management Team

New hires will further strengthen MarketsandMarkets' leadership position and drive rapid growthin the global research and advisory market.

MarketsandMarkets , the world's largest revenue impact research and advisory firm focused on high-growth niche markets, today announced the appointments of new CXOs and leaders to its global management team: Amit Khumar Garg, Chief Financial Officer; Sulakshana Patankar, Chief People Officer; Alap Ghosh, Chief Product Officer; Jai Wadhwani, Vice President of UI/UX Design; Claudine Bianchi, Head of Marketing; and Vijay Khera, Head of Global Client Services.

On joining MarketsandMarkets, this group of seasoned professionals will apply their expertise and insights in finance, employee management, product design and development, marketing, and client services to help fuel the company's growth and global expansion in the competitive research and advisory market. With more than 7,500 corporate clients worldwide, MarketsandMarkets has a proven track record of identifying new revenue opportunities and building competitive advantage for its clients by focusing on more than 30,000 emerging, high-growth niche markets not currently tracked by any other firm.

"We are excited to have this remarkable group of executives with impressive backgrounds join the MarketsandMarkets' management team," said Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO of MarketsandMarkets. He further added, "I founded MarketsandMarkets with a commitment to help global B2B companies grow their revenues by providing exclusive actionable insights and use cases across all major verticals. With this new leadership team, I'm further committed to helping our clients identify new revenue opportunities and support their revenue growth goals."

The new executive hires include:

Amit Khumar Garg, Chief Finance Officer: Garg has more than 20 years of experience in driving value and wealth creation through achieving operational efficiencies and managing strategic initiatives for organizations. His breadth of experience includes corporate finance, corporate restructuring, M&A, investor relations, cash management, controllership, financial compliance, and managing global finance projects. Garg previously worked as the Chief Financial Officer at NIIT Technologies Ltd., a global IT solutions provider; regional CFO for the South Asia region at Intertek, a world leader in testing and certification; and in various positions at American Express, Fidelity International, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Sulakshana Patankar, Chief People Officer: An experienced finance and accounting (F&A) veteran in the finance and accounting industries, Patankar was one of the founders of the F&A practice at WNS Global Services, a business process management company. During her 18-year career at WNS, Patankar played a significant role in growing the business and establishing the company as a leading player in the F&A business process outsourcing space. She was also a member of the Executive Management Council and was responsible for mentoring the overall F&A strategy for the organization. Prior to WNS, she served as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Alap Ghosh, Chief Product Officer: With 18 years of experience in building and scaling high-growth products and businesses globally, Ghosh has a proven management record in rapid business growth and transformation of technology organizations. He previously worked as a Partner at Syntropic Systems, a deep data analytics startup; Director of Network and Partnerships at Madhouse, an end-to-end mobile marketing and advertising company; and Director of Strategy at Komli Mobile, a mobile advertising network, among other positions.

Jai Wadhwani, Vice President of UI/UX Design: Wadhwani has more than 18 years of experience in managing teams of designers, developers, and researchers, and crafting engaging user experiences and integrated product experiences across touch points, devices, and platforms. He has received numerous industry awards for his work and has been instrumental in successful product launches. Wadhwani previously worked as a Chief Manager of Product Design and Marketing at Saregama India Ltd., India's oldest music label; and Executive Creative Director at Network18 Digital, a media and entertainment company, among other positions.

Claudine Bianchi, Head of Marketing: With more than 20 years of management experience in B2B technology marketing, Bianchi has built companies with aggregate exits totaling over $900M and averaging seven times return for investors. A marketing industry veteran, she is skilled in constructing and executing strategy, defining positioning, establishing differentiation, increasing brand awareness, and developing and launching new products and services. Bianchi is also a highly experienced speaker and columnist on CMO viewpoints, marketing technologies, and cloud computing.

Vijay Khera, Head of Global Client Services: With 22 years of experience managing profit and loss, client relationships and nurturing, and growing businesses, Khera is expert in various customer and market-facing roles and managing business operations and cross-cultural teams across global locations, among other skills. He has previously worked in various leadership positions, including Geography Head at Mu Sigma Inc., a Big Data Analytics and Decision Sciences company; and Assistant Vice President of Corporate Development and Director of Program Management at GlobalLogic, a digital product engineering services company.

"I'm confident that the addition of these new outstanding executives will help strengthen our unique research offerings and elevate our client service to new heights," said Shelly Singh, Chief Operating Officer at MarketsandMarkets. "With a 90 percent renewal rate, MarketsandMarkets is well positioned to sign 10,000 subscriptions for our research and engagement practice. The company achieved tremendous revenue growth in recent years and is on the path to becoming the next unicorn out of India."

For more information on MarketsandMarkets' leadership team, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/LeadershipTeam.asp.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B competitive intelligence research on high-growth emerging niche markets that will impact future revenue mix of 70-80 percent of companies worldwide. Following its unique Growth Engagement Model (GEM), MarketsandMarkets helps clients identify new opportunities, most important customers and sources of incremental revenues for both the clients and their competitors as well as develops 'attack, avoid and defend' strategies. With more than 850 fulltime analysts and subject matter experts (SMEs), the company serves more than 7,500 corporate clients worldwide, including 80 percent of global Fortune 2,000 companies. Its global headquarters is located in Pune, India, and the U.S. headquarters is in Chicago. For more information, visit http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ and follow us on Twitter @MarketsMarkets.

