

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were slightly higher in cautious trade on Tuesday as the Turkish lira stabilized and investors digested mixed employment data.



The U.K. jobless rate hit a 43-year-low in three months to June, but wage growth has slowed to the weakest rate in almost a year, official data showed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 7 points at 7,649 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent the previous day.



Chilean copper miner Antofagasta tumbled 5.4 percent after its first-half earnings fell 16 percent from last year.



