

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $2.67 billion, or $2.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $30.46 billion from $28.11 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.51 Bln. vs. $2.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.05 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.84 -Revenue (Q2): $30.46 Bln vs. $28.11 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX