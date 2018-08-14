

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Tuesday as concerns over Turkey eased somewhat and a slew of European data painted a positive picture.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.4 percent at 386.30 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent on Monday.



The German DAX was rising 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.2 percent while the U.K's FTSE 100 was little changed with a negative bias.



Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse Group was trading flat on a Bloomberg report that it is breaking up its international wealth-management unit into seven regions from four.



Dental implant maker Straumann jumped over 2 percent after the company raised its full-year revenue target.



Chilean copper miner Antofagasta tumbled 5.4 percent after its first-half earnings fell 16 percent from last year.



German utility RWE rallied 2.8 percent after its first-half core profit came in line with expectations.



In economic news, German consumer price inflation moderated to a 3-month low of 2.0 percent in July from 2.1 percent in June, a government report showed.



Another report showed that Germany's GDP climbed 0.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter, up from 0.4 percent growth estimated by analysts and the revised 0.4 percent increase in the first quarter.



The German ZEW economic sentiment index improved in August and Eurozone GDP figures for the second quarter came in slightly better than expected, helping support regional sentiment.



Elsewhere, the U.K. jobless rate hit a 43-year-low in three months to June, but wage growth has slowed to the weakest rate in almost a year, official data showed.



