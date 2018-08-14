According to PV Info Link, the price for monocrystalline cells in China fell below that of the usually cheaper multicrystalline products. However analysts expect it to be a blip, with multi prices expected to fall and mono to be supported by the Top Runner Program, now China's main source of demand for the rest of 2018.According to a report from PV Infolink, the price for mono-Csi solar cells in China fell below that of multicrystalline products last week. The agency reported mono prices at CNY1-1.02 ($0.145-0.148) per piece, and multi at CNY1.02-1-05. PV Info Link notes the price level has already ...

