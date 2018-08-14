Attendees can browse sessions focused on CI/CD, Kubernetes, cloud security, and faster OpenStack upgrades and hear open infrastructure use cases from Volkswagen Financial Group, NASA, Workday, BMW and Oerlikon.

Open infrastructure builders and users from a diverse swath of industries and open source technologies will meet in Berlin November 13-15 at the OpenStack Summit where they will share their work on integration of open infrastructure technologies and offer an inside look at their deployments and use cases. The agenda for the event is now live and features 100+ sessions addressing more than 35 open source projects, including new projects hosted at the OpenStack Foundation: Kata Containers, Zuul, Airship and StarlingX.

The Summit agenda is organized into nine tracks covering open infrastructure use cases including container infrastructure, private and hybrid cloud, continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD), edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and NFV.

Sessions and topics of note include:

Oerlikon ManMade Fibers , a machine manufacturer for the textile industry, will detail its OpenStack-based edge computing architecture and how it enables their customers to output millions of tons of fibers from geotextiles to fibers so thin that one 15kg bobbin can stretch from Earth to the moon and back.

, a leading human resources software-as-a-service solution, scaled its OpenStack deployment from 50,000 cores to 300,000. CERN has spent significant time making sure the integration of containers with its storage systems enables them to scale easily while maintaining high performance. Their Berlin session will discuss the configuration that provides their users auto provisioning of volumes on Kubernetes, and is just one of 45 sessions discussing Kubernetes strategy and implementation. If you want to get started in Berlin, there is a hands-on workshop led by City Network that will show attendees how to deploy a Kubernetes cluster template and a Kubernetes cluster, to an OpenStack Magnum environment.

CERN has spent significant time making sure the integration of containers with its storage systems enables them to scale easily while maintaining high performance. Their Berlin session will discuss the configuration that provides their users auto provisioning of volumes on Kubernetes, and is just one of 45 sessions discussing Kubernetes strategy and implementation. If you want to get started in Berlin, there is a hands-on workshop led by City Network that will show attendees how to deploy a Kubernetes cluster template and a Kubernetes cluster, to an OpenStack Magnum environment. eBay Classifieds Group will discuss how they updated their 80,000-core private cloud for Spectre and Meltdown with an automated process using Ansible Playbooks and OpenStack APIs. Additional OpenStack users discussing security include NASA Goddard's NASA Center for Climate Simulation and the Pawsey Supercomputing Centre

Volkswagen Financial Group and Verizon will join an industry panel to discuss data protection and their strategy for leveraging OpenStack and container technologies to serve both persistent and non-persistent workloads.

BMW will discuss the CI requirements for software projects at BMW like autonomous driving and how they use Zuul to develop software at scale.

Oath will guide a hands-on workshop around upgrading your OpenStack environment based on their experience upgrading at massive scale. Adobe Advertising Cloud and the UK's Science and Technology Facilities Council, which provides around 4,000 vCPU cores and supports thousands of scientists, will share their upgrade case studies.

Interested in how Kata Containers compares to Google's gVisor? Xu Wang, a member of the Kata Containers Architecture Committee, will provide an overview of both projects and discuss the performance tradeoffs of the various methods of workload isolation.

The agenda includes project updates and onboarding sessions around the newest projects at the OpenStack Foundation-Airship, Kata Containers, StarlingX and Zuul-as well as an update on the Foundation strategy.

A number of collaborative sessions will be offered at the Forum, where open infrastructure operators and upstream developers will gather to jointly chart the long-term future of the OpenStack project and discuss topics ranging from fast-forward upgrades to networking models and how to contribute.

The Berlin Summit is the first OpenStack Summit to be held in Germany, a Top 10 country in terms of OpenStack community membership that ranks third by number of OpenStack User Survey respondents. The OpenStack ecosystem in Germany ranges from independent consultants like B1 Systems to major service providers such as Deutsche Telekom and large enterprise users like BMW and Volkswagen Financial Group. Data sovereignty and regulations such as GDPR are driving growth in the German OpenStack public cloud market, where there are six public cloud availability zones operated by City Network, Deutsche Telekom, Enter.IT, teutoStack, Cloud&Heat and vScaler

Headline sponsors for the Berlin Summit are:

Canonical

Deutsche Telekom

Huawei

Intel

Red Hat

About the OpenStack Foundation

The OpenStack Foundation (OSF) supports the development and adoption of open infrastructure globally, across a community of 90,000 individuals in 187 countries, by hosting open source projects and communities of practice, including datacenter cloud, edge computing, network functions virtualization (NFV), CI/CD and container infrastructure.

