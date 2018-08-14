BOC Group announces the release of brand new ADONIS:Community Edition, now available in the cloud for free.

Today, BOC Group launched the next in line descendent of its worldwide-known free Business Process Management tool, ADONIS:CE. This launch is more than just a product update: it marks the ADONIS:Community Edition's shift to the battle-tested web-platform and its transition to the cloud as SaaS.

Based on the latest version of BPM suite's commercial edition ADONIS NP 5.5, ADONIS:CE makes a grand entrance with its fresh design, state-of-the-art functionality and exceptional user experience.

Tobias Rausch, ADONIS product manager elaborates: "We believe in spreading BPM to all regions, as well as teams and companies of all sizes, by providing a free-of-charge tool that helps businesses improve their process game. That is why we have designed a freely available BPM tool with such an outstanding and rich feature-set."

In addition to the capabilities mentioned above, ADONIS:CE comes with an extensive repository populated with sample content for users to explore in preparation for their BPM initiatives. ADONIS:CE also offers a Knowledge Centre with comprehensive tutorial videos that facilitate users' efforts towards mastering the tool.

All ADONIS:CE users get included as members of the ADONIS:Community, an online platform dedicated to fostering the exchange of ideas and experiences in BPM as a whole, as well as promoting BPM with ADONIS:Community Edition. Thus, users have the opportunity to participate in numerous lively discussions and rely on support of their fellow community members.

The new ADONIS:CE is officially available from today. For all interested parties, BOC Group recommends registering for a personal ADONIS:CE account, to experience first-hand this free, cutting-edge, revolutionary, BPM software.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADONIS global customers include, among others, Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.

