

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) announced that its Board has appointed Robert Wetherbee to become President and CEO, effective January 1, 2019, when he will also join the ATI Board. Wetherbee will succeed Richard Harshman as ATI's President and Chief Executive Officer. Bob Wetherbee has been ATI's Executive Vice President, Flat Rolled Products Group since 2014.



Harshman will remain Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer until January 1, 2019, following which he will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Board until his retirement in conjunction with ATI's May 9, 2019 Annual Meeting. The Board has elected Diane Creel, who has served as ATI's Lead Independent Director since 2011, to become Board Chair effective immediately following Harshman's May 2019 retirement.



