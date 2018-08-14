Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market opportunity assessment study on the oral care products market. The client, a leading oral care products manufacturer wanted to pursue new product spaces by devising better strategies that would help them expand into new market segments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005340/en/

A Leading Oral Care Products Manufacturer Leverages Infiniti's Market Opportunity Solution to Devise Better Strategies to Address the Future Needs (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the oral care industry experts at Infiniti "Dental diseases have been widespread globally, except for a few distinguishing factors such as class, barriers of ethnicity, and economic status."

Request for a Proposal to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

As the oral care products market gains more traction due to the widespread occurrence of dental diseases, acquiring new customers is turning out to be a major challenge for oral care products manufacturers. This is a major concern mainly because acquiring new customers within a strongly competitive market such as the oral care products market is not an easy task. However, leading oral care products manufacturers believe attracting new customers is not as difficult as it seems, but requires the implementation of the right strategies.

To know more about our market opportunity assessment solution, get in touch

The market opportunity assessment solution presented by Infiniti Research helped the client to manage their market investments while identifying key opportunities to capture more market share.

This market opportunity assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Unravel enterprise demand and competitive maneuverings

Identify and capitalize on new market opportunities

To know more about our market opportunity assessment solution, request a proposal

This market opportunity assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Identifying and expanding their product offerings across niche market segments

Devising better strategies to address the future market needs

To read more about the scope of our engagement, get in touch

View the market opportunity assessment study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/oral-care-products-market-opportunity

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005340/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us