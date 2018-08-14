Infrared Imaging Market Growing Steady at 7.18% CAGR by 2023

PUNE, India, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds Infrared Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.18% between 2018 and 2023, to reach USD 7.30 billion by 2023 from USD 5.16 billion in 2018 driven by propelled by technological advancements and innovations in the construction industry; increasing policies, regulations, and government mandates; and increased damage to human life and property due to fire breakouts.

Leading player of infrared imaging market include FLIR Systems (US), Fluke (US), Sensors Unlimited (US), Leonardo DRS (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Xenics (Belgium), Opgal Optronics Industries (Israel), New Imaging Technologies (France), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Sofradir (France), COX (South Korea), C-Thermal (Austria), DALI Technology (China), Tonbo Imaging (India), IR Cameras (US), Princeton Infrared Technologies (US), L3 Technologies (US), Raptor Photonics (UK), Princeton Instruments (US) and Episensors (US).

The market for shortwave infrared (SWIR) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Currently, the price of SWIR cameras is higher than most MWIR, LWIR, and NIR cameras, which has restricted their wide-scale adoption. However, owing to technological advancements and efforts made by SWIR camera manufacturers to launch low-priced SWIR cameras, the price of these cameras is expected to decrease in the near future. This factor is likely to increase the penetration of SWIR cameras.

The infrared imaging market for the industrial vertical is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Growing demand for infrared imaging products for the monitoring and inspection application is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the infrared imaging market in the industrial vertical.

The infrared imaging market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are some of the major countries driving the growth of this market in APAC. High demand for infrared imaging products in security and surveillance, and monitoring and inspection applications in these countries is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the market.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the infrared imaging market.

Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35 %, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20%

Tier 1 - 35 %, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 20% By Designation: C-Level Executives - 35%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 40%

C-Level Executives - 35%, Directors - 25%, and Others - 40% By Region: North America - 45%, Europe - 20%, APAC - 30%, and RoW - 5%

Infrared Imaging Market report segments the infrared imaging market by technology, wavelength, application, vertical, and geography. The report also describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as the value chain analysis and market ranking analysis.

Another research titled Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market 2023 Research Report says, The SWIR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of7.68% between 2017 and 2023, to reach USD 1,357.7 million by 2023 from USD 809.9 million in 2016. The high demand for SWIR cameras from the industrial vertical is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the said market. Semiconductor inspection, the rmography, solar cell inspection, and glass inspection are some of the applications for which SWIR cameras are used in the industrial vertical. The high price of SWIR cameras compared with other substitute technologies has hampered the widespread application of these cameras. This is currently the major factor limiting the growth of the said market. Companies such as Sensors Unlimited (US), FLIR Systems (US), Xenics (Belgium), New Imaging Technologies (France), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Photon etc. (Canada), Princeton Instruments (US), Sofradir Group (France), and Raptor Photonics (UK) have been profiled in this 179 pages research report available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1184912 . .

