Crown Bioscience: CrownBio Expands Genetically Engineered Model Selection Via Strategic Alliance with Shanghai Model Organisms Center (SMOC)

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, has entered a strategic alliance with Shanghai Model Organisms Center (SMOC) to exclusively license and commercialize SMOC's comprehensive collection of genetically engineered models, including proprietary transgenic and reporter models for oncology, cardiovascular and immunology research.



SMOC leverages expertise in several gene editing technologies to develop conventional knockout (KO), conditional KO, transgenic knock-in and humanized models. These capabilities are now exclusively available to CrownBio's international clients for custom model generation, breeding, IVF, rapid expansion and re-derivation capabilities.

"The strategic alliance with SMOC helps CrownBio become a leading global provider of unique GEMM models, while significantly expanding CrownBio's collection of tumor homografts and humanized target models," said Dr. Henry Li, CrownBio's Sr. Vice President of Global Scientific Research and Innovation. "Researchers working with CrownBio will now have access to thousands of knock-out, knock-in and transgenic models as well as cutting-edge services for custom model creation, providing a unique portfolio of models for pharmacology and immuno-oncology research."

"SMOC is excited to expand the use of our comprehensive GEMM models outside of China through CrownBio's global preclinical research engine," commented Mr. Mingjun Wang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Shanghai Model Organisms. "The strategic alliance will help advance the shared goal of our organizations: to advance novel immuno-therapy targets worldwide."

About Crown Bioscience Inc.

CrownBio is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, CrownBio enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.

About Shanghai Model Organisms Center Inc. (SMOC)

Founded in September 2000, the Shanghai Model Organisms Center (SMOC) mission is to advance life science research and drug discovery. SMOC specializes in model organisms and is dedicated to gene editing and life decoding. SMOC provides customized model generation, breeding, phenotype analysis and high-throughput screening. SMOC's footprint include more than 14,000 m2 of breeding facilities and research labs. To date SMOC has created over 3,000 GEMMs and adds close to 100 new research-ready models to their repository annually. SMOC has also developed immunodeficient and humanized mouse models to advance R&D for cancer immunotherapy.

