Leading CMS Offers Integration to Cloudinary's End-to-End Image and Video Management, Enabling CoreMedia Users to More Easily Deliver Dynamic Customer-first Experiences

Cloudinary, the end-to-end media management solution for the world's top brands, today announced a technology partnership with CoreMedia, a leading Content Experience Platform provider. CoreMedia Studio users will be able to leverage Cloudinary's web-based digital asset management (DAM) solution, launched in June, to organize, manage and optimize their media assets, including images and videos, and to orchestrate, preview and deliver digital experiences consistently and optimized across all channels and browsers. The CoreMedia partnership also marks an important milestone for Cloudinary as it represents its fifth CMS integration and underscores the company's rapid partner and customer adoption across Europe.

Online retailers understand that they must deliver personalized, content-rich experiences. The tension lies in delivering personalized, media-rich content efficiently and consistently without impeding the customer experience with less than optimal images and videos and lagging page load times -- and losing customers at these critical engagement points.

"We're pleased to be working with Cloudinary as a technology partner for digital asset management," said Karsten Reuter, SVP Product Management at CoreMedia. "Their deep experience with global eCommerce brands will serve our customers well, and we're thrilled to provide an integration to their solution for enhanced media management, including the most dynamic video optimization capabilities we've seen."

"A brand's digital media is everything; images and videos are at the center of every successful campaign and drive improved customer engagement," said Kobi Schwarts, Director of Business Development at Cloudinary. "The ability to deliver fully-optimized media assets quickly and efficiently is critical for any online retailer today, and we look forward to helping CoreMedia users leverage our unique image and video management solution, including our new DAM capabilities, to deliver the kinds of modern shopping experiences their customers have come to expect."

Both companies will be exhibiting at DMEXCO 2018 next month in Cologne, September 12-13. Visit Cloudinary in Hall 8.1, Aisle B, B-014 to see its digital asset management capabilities come to life.

CoreMedia customers can start using Cloudinary for free, and seamlessly migrate media assets to Cloudinary on demand or move entire media libraries all at once. More information about the Cloudinary for CoreMedia integration is available here, and to learn more about Cloudinary's Partner Program visit: https://cloudinary.com/partners.

About CoreMedia AG

Established in 1996, CoreMedia is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with offices in San Francisco, Washington DC, and London. CoreMedia provides industry-leading omnichannel content management, advanced asset management, and deep eCommerce integrations. The company's Content Experience Platform features an intuitive editorial interface, unbeatable flexibility, and robust scalability. CoreMedia helps the world's biggest brands build online flagship stores including Luxottica, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, T-Mobile, and the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary provides a cloud-based media full-stack solution for the world's top brands. With offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary has quickly become the de facto solution for web developers and marketers to manage images, videos and other rich media assets and deliver an optimal end user experience. Cloudinary has more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including AMC, Answers.com, Bleacher Report, Cars.com, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Fairfax Media, Forbes, Gizmodo, GrubHub, Hinge, Indiegogo, Lululemon Athletica, Outbrain, Stitch Fix, Under Armour and Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

