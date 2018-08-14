The global automotive window power sunshade market is expected to post a CAGR of over 18% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

Window power sunshades are finding adoption in vehicles as they offer benefits, such as reducing sun's glare and heat transfer into the interior of the vehicle. This leads to a reduction in the use of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit to maintain the inside temperature of the vehicle, therefore, decreasing the cost incurred by the HVAC system. HVAC is the technology used to maintain good air quality and deliver thermal comfort through adequate ventilation inside vehicles.

This market research report on the global automotive window power sunshade market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the automatic down retraction of sunshade on reverse gear engagement as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive window power sunshade market:

Global automotive window power sunshade market: Automatic down retraction of sunshade on reverse gear engagement

Modern vehicles are technology-intensive and advanced to suit the growing demands of customers and regulatory pressure. The advent of electrical and electronic engineering in automobiles and the use of these fields of study in conjunction with others like mechanical engineering have led to a significant increase in the use of mechatronics in automotive manufacturing. This has allowed growth opportunities for several related markets that include semiconductor manufacturers, ICT players, telematics service providers, telecom operators, telecom hardware providers, and mobile device manufacturers.

"Sensor-based systems have entered the automotive industry to enhance passenger comfort as well as allow drivers to better control the in-vehicle system functions. These functions can be navigating among the vehicle infotainment options, adjusting overhead lighting or ambient temperature, opening and closing doors and windows, and answering or rejecting phone calls. The sensor-based system adopted for power sunshade automatically retracts down sunshades when the driver engages reverse gear to allow rear visibility to the driver," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive window power sunshade market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive window power sunshade market by application (luxury passenger vehicles and mid-size passenger vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The luxury passenger vehicles segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 87% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 43% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 4% during 2018-2022.

