The global automotive ventilated seats market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the comfort advantages and functional benefits. The advantages associated with ventilated seats are leading to their increased penetration across different passenger vehicle segments. Automotive ventilated seats reduce occupant's body fatigue and thus play a key role in enhancing drive comfort. Ventilated seats comprise fine perforations on the seat's surface through which the air flows. The air in most ventilated seat systems is drawn from beneath the seat compartment and is circulated through the seat cushion and backrest. This optimizes the seat's temperature for occupant's comfort and the air intensity can be varied as per the occupant's requirement. This feature becomes more useful in regions that exhibit excessively warm or humid weather conditions.

This market research report on the global automotive ventilated seats market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the use of compact centrifugal fan as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive ventilated seats market:

Global automotive ventilated seats market: Use of compact centrifugal fan

Players operating in the global automotive ventilated seats market are developing innovative technologies to improve the efficiency the effectiveness of ventilated seats. Player activities in intelligent automotive air-conditioning solutions have significantly increased over the years, which is helping to provide superior riding comfort to travelers. This is possible due to ongoing improvements in ventilated seats' design, which can be seen with the development of efficient fan designs for use in ventilated seats.

"Different design configurations for fans used in automotive ventilated seats are under development to optimize the efficiency for ventilated seat systems. One such example is the development of the centrifugal fan by ebm-papst. The fan design is compact and lightweight which decreases the space needed by the fan," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics.

Global automotive ventilated seats market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive ventilated seats market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 54%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase in its market share by nearly 2%.

