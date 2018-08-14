MESH Connected Internet of Things (IoT) Revolutionizing Billion Dollar Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With an estimated 50 billion connected devices expected by 2020, and a rising number of households expected to have up to 50 devices connected via a single WiFi network, the need for reliable and secure WiFi is very crucial for consumer satisfaction. Artificial Intelligence is fueling the Internet of Things (IoT) revolution as the infusion of MESH Technology is creating a much more effective and reliable platform for seamlessly and easily connecting a multitude of devices. Already a multi-billion dollar space, the IoT space alone is poised for even more growth as AI and MESH technology continue to be infused into one solution. One of the most appealing proponents of the IoT space is the variety of ways the technology can make an impact, as its affects are being felt in everything from supply chain management to creating smart cities. Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC:GOPH), Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies - a global platform with both mobile and fixed solutions, completed its MESH system project and R&D budget plans.

Gopher's mesh network is based on topology in which unstructured nodes connect directly, indirectly, dynamically and non-hierarchically to as many other nodes/gateways as possible in order to communicate together, efficiently routing data from/to clients. Gopher's Mesh networks works via radio signal, enabling devices to communicate with each other as nodes and gateways in the network. Each node spreading the radio signal further than the last one, significantly increasing the entire network global range.

Gopher completed its MESH system implementation phase project and budget plans. The plans cover the system's specifications, hardware review, design immersion and the development of alpha and beta prototypes planned for 2019.

"We completed our MESH system project and budget plans. This is the first step to implement the system after the completion of its architecture design phase" provided Danny Rittman, Gopher CTO. "We are focused on reviewing node and gateways hardware, antenna design, gains and the overall system's performance. In addition, we are taking into account external environmental factors, timing synchronization (With/Without GPS) and other important considerations. It is our goal to fully develop our unstructured MESH network in order to create a high performance and efficient network to be implemented within Gopher's future systems." Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) recently announced FlashStack with FlashBlade to accelerate data warehouses. The company also announced that AIRI and AIRI Mini, the AI-ready infrastructure solutions from Pure Storage and NVIDIA, are now available with Cisco Nexus ethernet switches. Cisco and Pure Storage customers can now establish a spectrum of data analytics to turn data into innovation, no matter what phase in their data journey. In time, more data will live in "hot" or "warm" tiers, where value can easily be extracted. With this shift, organizations must leverage the latest tools of extraction, and the storage models that allow these tools to work most effectively and efficiently. "Data is the lifeblood of today's economy and the fuel for innovation. New cures, new industries, new possibilities will arise - all because of data. This new era demands a new data mindset and strategy," said Michael Sotnick, VP Partners, Services & Business Development, Pure Storage. "For organizations to stand the test of time, they must understand how to innovate and differentiate through data."

Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM) recently announced that an EMEA (Europe Middle East and Africa) based IoT (Internet of Things) provider has chosen Pareteum's Global Software Defined Cloud (GSDC) and software APIs to expand enterprise software application solutions around the world with a $4 Million contract. Manufacturers and Systems Integrators. In this new 3-year agreement, their enterprise customers will work to extend their applications and solutions to new markets worldwide, powered by Pareteum's Global Enablement Cloud and software APIs. "Once again Pareteum is chosen because of the attractiveness of our services. Pareteum is continuously being recognized as a strong competitor in the industry and potential customers are rewarding us with new and often extended agreements," commented Pareteum CEO, Vic Bozzo.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and GE (NYSE:GE) recently announced an expanded partnership, bringing together operational technology and information technology to eliminate hurdles industrial companies face in advancing digital transformation projects. As part of the union, GE Digital plans to standardize its Predix solutions on Microsoft Azure and will deeply integrate the Predix portfolio with Azure's native cloud capabilities, including Azure IoT and Azure Data and Analytics. The parties will also co-sell and go-to-market together, offering end customers premier Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions across verticals. In addition, GE will leverage Microsoft Azure across its business for additional IT workloads and productivity tools, including internal Predix-based deployments, to drive innovation across the company. According to Gartner, companies have evolved from 'talking about' to implementing IoT proofs of concept (POCs) and pilots. While POC projects tend to be easy to start, few enterprises have ramped up large-scale initiatives. The GE-Microsoft partnership helps industrial customers streamline their digital transformations by combining GE Digital's leading IIoT solutions that ingest, store, analyze and act on data to drive greater insight with Microsoft's vast cloud footprint, helping customers transform their operations at the enterprise level.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) recently announced it has formed a strategic alliance with and made a minority investment in Malong Technologies, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Malong has been recognized by global companies and organizations and analyst firms as an AI pioneer and innovation leader. Through the alliance, Accenture's Applied Intelligence practice and Malong will offer computer vision and product recognition capabilities to clients worldwide. The alliance gives Accenture a strategic AI presence in China and forms part of its wider regional growth strategy.Malong's product recognition and auto-tagging technology, ProductAI, lets machines 'see' physical objects the way a person does. Retailers can use it to make product checkouts much more efficient and allow their customers to shop for items by taking a picture of it with their smartphones. Other use cases include defect detection in manufacturing to drive quality, baggage scanning for improved safety, and analyzing medical images to help doctors make critical decisions faster.

