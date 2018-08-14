The global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market is expected to post a CAGR of over 70% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing popularity of premium SUVs. SUVs contribute significantly to the intelligent rearview mirror market. The height of the SUVs reduces the visibility of short obstacles while reversing. Thus, most SUVs are fitted with an additional mirror placed at the back windshield. In developed regions, cameras are replacing rearview mirrors owing to their ability to provide wider visibility to the driver in a more comfortable manner. Thus, intelligent rearview mirrors are expected to become a crucial component in these vehicles during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the budding interest among prominent automotive OEMs as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market:

Global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market: Budding interest among prominent automotive OEMs

Conventional rearview mirrors are ineffective if the rear side of the vehicle is loaded with cargo or tall passengers or based on the design of the vehicle. Therefore, developments in the form of camera technology have been encouraged by the stakeholders, which is the driving the global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market.

"Companies such as Nissan unveiled the innovative, intelligent rearview mirror. This rearview mirror allows easy switching between intelligent and traditional mirror functions. This rearview mirror has a built-in LCD monitor within the traditional rearview mirror. It can be controlled using a switch located at the bottom of the mirror whenever there is an obstacle such as tall passengers, cargo, or lack of visibility due to external factors such as night and strong headlights from the vehicle behind," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on human machine interface.

Global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive intelligent rearview mirror market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 100% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 39% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease during 2018-2022.

